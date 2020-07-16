One of the best parts of Thor: Ragnarok was that it surrounded Chris Hemsworth’s hero with a lot of charismatic supporting characters, and it seems director Taika Waititi is going to replicate that winning tactic in Thor: Love and Thunder. For one, we know that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will return, better than ever now that she’s the Goddess of Thunder herself. The same goes for Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who’ll be looking for a queen following her becoming king of New Asgard. Plus, all the signs are pointing to Thor reuniting with some old superhero pals of his, too.

Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy will likely appear in the movie, as that’s exactly what Groot himself, Vin Diesel, has let slip (probably annoying Marvel in the process). And now, this epic fan poster imagines how packed Love and Thunder will be with great characters, from the various Asgardians on display to the Guardians themselves.

As created by digital artist Psychboz, check it out in the gallery below:

As you can see, this poster also includes Loki, even though the God of Mischief died back in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, a younger, un-redeemed Loki did survive in an alternate timeline in Avengers: Endgame and it’s this version of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster that will star in Disney Plus’ Loki TV show. It wouldn’t really be a Thor movie without his brother though, so presumably this other Loki will have some role to play in Thor 4.

As cool as this poster is, it is missing a couple of major players. For one, it forgot to include Korg and Miek, who’ll definitely be back after making such an impression in Ragnarok and cameoing in Endgame. After all, Waititi has already promised that Korg will return in his next MCU effort, which is not surprising considering the filmmaker portrays the soft-hearted Kronan himself. We may even get to dig into his personal life and his culture.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a while away, as it’s not due to hit theaters until February 2022, but epic fan art like this certainly keeps us hyped.