Ashton Kutcher’s latest crticially-slammed comedy tops a slow week for movies on Netflix

Ashton Kutcher‘s latest triumph showcases how bad press can be beneficial to one’s career.

The actor and Reese Witherspoon‘s newly released Netflix project, Your Place or Mine, is currently a top ten film in over 92 countries, according to the streaming service’s website. The site also states that in the week of Feb. 13 – Feb. 19, Your Place or Mine was “watched for 53.81 million hours.”

In the movie, Kutcher and Witherspoon portray long-distance friends who mutually decide to temporarily switch places so that Witherspoon’s character can pursue her dreams. Your Place or Mine also stars Jesse Williams, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Zoe Chao, and Wesley Kimmel.

These stats come weeks after critics gave the movie a lackluster review; Your Place or Mine even received a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reason surrounding the scrutiny stemmed from its plot line and the pair’s apparently lackluster chemistry. As previously reported, one critic went as far as to describe Your Place or Mine as “benign and innocuous.”

Despite the flack, Kutcher and Witherspoon commemorated the special moment of Your Place or Mine being streamed for millions of hours. In a Twitter upload, the actress expressed her gratitude as she thanked her fans while sharing a screenshot of the viewing stats from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. Witherspoon said, “Y’all!! Look what you did!!! Thank you to everyone around the WORLD for watching and laughing and sharing this movie with all your friends! I’m beyond grateful.” Kutcher responded by retweeting the post.

Your Place or Mine is now streaming on Netflix.