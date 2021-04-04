AT&T Reportedly Keeping The Door Open For A Cinematic SnyderVerse In Theaters

When it was announced earlier this week that DC Comics adaptation New Gods and Aquaman spinoff The Trench had been canceled by Warner Bros., it instantly pricked up the ears of SnyderVerse conspiracy theorists around the internet. After all, director Ava DuVernay admitted a long time ago that Darkseid was a key part of the script she was writing alongside Tom King.

Therefore, hushed whisperings began making the rounds that the project might have been consigned to the scrapheap because there’s only room for one Darkseid, and we’ve just met him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Of course, the truth is nowhere near as straightforward as that, with New Gods joining countless DC Films projects to be announced, only to be discarded long before getting in front of cameras was anywhere close to a realistic proposition.

We can now add New Gods and The Trench to the pile that’s already stacked high with the likes of Cyborg, Green Lantern Corps, Joker and Harley Quinn, Gotham City Sirens, Nightwing, Deathstroke, Ben Affleck’s The Batman, Will Smith’s Deadshot solo movie, Michael Bay’s Lobo, Plastic Man and, of course, Zack Snyder’s two Justice League sequels.

Darkseid Takes The Throne In New Justice League Snyder Cut Image 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that the cancellation of New Gods could leave the door open for the SnyderVerse to make a comeback on the big screen. According to him, WarnerMedia owners AT&T are the ones who binned it, and they’re keeping a close eye on the continued buzz surrounding HBO Max’s Justice League in the event that the positive word of mouth and huge amount of revenue generated by the project makes it a viable cinematic enterprise once again.

“Sources explained that AT&T wants to keep the doors open for a cinematic Snyderverse should this momentum keep up,” says Sutton.

As always, we’re still miles away from finding out what the future truly holds for the SnyderVerse, but each passing day increases the chances of it being resurrected, even if only by the most incremental amount.