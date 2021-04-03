Petition To Restore The SnyderVerse Closing In On 25K Signatures

Amidst reports that Warner Bros. is still reluctant to greenlight the next two films in Zack Snyder’s Justice League trilogy despite the huge success of the Snyder Cut, fans have once again taken matters into their own hands.

After all, it’s no overstatement to suggest that the filmmaker deliberately planted a lot of sequences in his 4-hour extended version to tease what’s to come in potential future installments. The scenes concerning Darkseid, his minions, and the famous “Knightmare” sequence at the end all herald what could’ve been had Snyder been given the chance to fully realize his vision beyond the first Justice League.

As you’d expect, then, a lot of folks are also jumping on the bandwagon to see this through to the end. Currently, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaigns are engulfing the internet, and there’s already a petition that asks the industry mogul to keep the 300 director around. The appeal, posted on Change.org, currently sits at 16,000 signatures but is slowly gaining more and more traction to hit the first milestone of 25,000 votes.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While history has proven time and again that these movements are of little consequence when it comes to decision-making on the part of executives, Justice League seems to be an exception to the rule every time due to the community’s overwhelming support. As such, there’s legitimate hope that fans could once again influence the consensus. Besides, the flick has already managed to go well beyond WB and HBO Max’s expectations, so it’s not much of a leap of faith to begin with anyway.

Tell us, though, would you be interested to see the next entry in the controversial film series? And do you think Snyder will manage to imitate this success again with a sequel? Sound off below.