Justice League Snyder Cut’s Popularity Has Reportedly Taken WB By Surprise

Anyone with half a brain could have told you that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was guaranteed to be a massive success. While the filmmaker’s work tends to polarize critics, his fans have backed him to the hilt, which ensured there was already a massive built-in audience for when the four-hour epic landed on HBO Max.

Not only that, but people who hadn’t been following the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut saga since the very beginning would have had their curiosity piqued by the sheer volume of traffic Justice League was generating on social media, leading to another raft of new and pre-existing subscribers checking it out to see what all the fuss was about.

Again, anyone with 50% of their brain cells intact would have also been able to see from a mile off that as soon as the credits faded to black on Justice League, a movie many fans believe they willed into existence through sheer determination and one that ends on multiple cliffhangers, another campaign would instantly spring up demanding to see Snyder invited back into the fold to deliver those two sequels that were tantalizingly teased.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, according to tipster Mikey Sutton, the executives at Warner Bros. have been taken aback by the whole thing. As per Sutton’s information, the WB boardroom didn’t think the Snyder Cut would go on to achieve the all-encompassing popularity that it has, to the extent that we’re now fifteen days on from its release and it’s still the most talked-about thing online.

Whether this lends any weight to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement or not, we’ll just have to wait and see, but if the higher-ups at the studio have been surprised by the success of Justice League, then there’s really no reason to trust their judgement or decision making.