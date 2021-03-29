AT&T Reportedly Thrilled With The Numbers For Justice League Snyder Cut

We know that the viewing figures for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are going to be artificially inflated after #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaigners began streaming both the regular and Justice Is Gray Edition on repeat in their continued efforts to try and force the hand of Warner Bros., but even before then it was guaranteed to be a massive success.

Obviously, the Snyder Cut has finally given those who demanded it for so long exactly what they wanted, but there would have also been a huge number of people, who haven’t been following the long and winding road to the four-hour superhero epic that saw it trending online and dominating the conversation everywhere they turned, to have tuned in specifically to see what all the fuss is about.

It’s all going to translate into big numbers for Justice League 2.0, although as of yet we haven’t seen any official data concerning exactly how many eyeballs and new HBO Max subscribers it managed to draw in. However, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that AT&T are thrilled with how well the Snyder Cut is performing, which is just as well seeing as the multimedia conglomerate have been heavily rumored as the main driving force behind making it a reality in the first place.

As the owners of both Warner Bros. and HBO Max, the company stands to benefit the most from Justice League in the long run. Should the SnyderVerse continue on streaming then they’ve got a ready-made influx of high profile content to continue expanding the customer base, while they’ve also got the box office revenue from the theatrical arm of the DCEU to tide them over as well. By the time the dust settles, the Snyder Cut could turn out to be one of the most important movies of recent years, depending on what happens next.