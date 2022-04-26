‘Avatar 2’ preview likely to be shown at CinemaCon tomorrow

Movie fans are ecstatic over the high probability that they will be treated to a preview of the first of James Cameron’s two Avatar sequels at CinemaCon tomorrow.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the preview of Avatar 2 is likely to be shown during a display at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which is outfitted with Dolby Atmos sound technology and Dolby Vision to accommodate the advanced 3D projectors required to show the film for the annual event. It also features laser projectors from audiovisual technology firm Christie, who have partnered with Cameron’s production company Lightstorm Entertainment, to develop projectors with 3D theatrical display features and increased frame rates of 48 fps required to show the Avatar sequels.
The first Avatar blockbuster was released in 2009 and, with over $2.84 billion in revenue, it remains the highest-grossing film of all time. Expectations for the sequel of the epic 3-D science fiction film are high, as moviegoers are anticipating exceptional storytelling and the kind of outstanding cinematic ingenuity necessary to transport them to Pandora.
Attendees are expecting to see a mind-blowing clip of the film tomorrow, one that will probably push the envelope in terms of film technology. Taking into consideration the diverse capabilities of cinemas around the world, Avatar 2 will be shown in 3D and 4K as well as other formats.
A user called Yokomotion tweeted their expectation that a preview of Avatar 2 is will be shown at CinemaCon.
Another user called Kelutralro tweeted that the probable title of the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water, was leaked in a polish newspaper.
Avatar 2 is scheduled for theatrical released on December 16, 2022.