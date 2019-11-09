Avengers 5 Fan Trailer Teases Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ Next Adventure

Though the next Avengers movie has yet to be officially announced, the world-conquering success of this year’s Endgame ensures that it’s only a matter of time until Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reassemble, albeit with a notably different line-up. And to give you some idea of how the team’s next ensemble outing might look, We Got This Covered presents a new fan-made trailer for the inevitable Avengers 5, viewable above.

Of course, seeing how we’re still at least a couple of years out from the premiere of another Avengers movie, none of us can say for sure what the future holds for the heroic team. Nonetheless, we can probably assume that Stephen Strange will remain part of the gang after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7th, 2021.

Similarly, we know that Marvel has big plans for Spider-Man, whose next solo outing is set to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021, before the highly anticipated Black Panther 2 comes out on May 6th, 2022. And while no release date has been set yet for Captain Marvel 2, it’s well understood that Brie Larson’s heroine will be a key player in the saga moving forward.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos

Meanwhile, once Daredevil is free from his contractual obligations under Netflix, there’s been much talk lately that Charlie Cox may reprise his role in future MCU projects. At the same time, you can expect Marvel to introduce plenty of fresh faces in the coming years, including some rebooted X-Men and perhaps even a new hero to inherit Tony Stark’s Iron Man suits.

All in all, it looks like Marvel Studios has a lot on their plate as they build up to Avengers 5, The New Avengers or whatever they end up calling it, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.