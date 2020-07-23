The New Avengers Assemble In Awesome Phase 4 Fan Poster

Avengers: Endgame may have removed several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s marquee superheroes from the board, but the world’s biggest franchise still has more than a few heavy hitters at its disposal. The whole of Phase Four might have been delayed and the first project out of the gate will be a prequel, but the next few years will see the studio offer an exciting mix of returning favorites, new faces and a small screen expansion that will only increase the scope and scale of the franchise.

Based on what we know so far about the studio’s plans, if team-based superhero movies are your thing, then Marvel have got you well covered. Not only is The Eternals arriving next year, but the Guardians of the Galaxy will be back in Thor: Love and Thunder before they eventually get a third outing of their own, while reboots for the X-Men and Fantastic Four are also in the earliest stages of development.

However, the MCU isn’t forgetting about their premiere all-star lineup, with the Avengers widely expected to assemble again to bring one of the future Phases to a close, as well as rumors that the Young Avengers will be introduced as soon as Ant-Man 3. And to whet your appetite for what’s to come, a new fan poster from Psychoboz imagines those that survived Endgame teaming up once more to battle Galactus, which you can see for yourself in the gallery below.

Obviously, you could nitpick the team seen in the poster being called the New Avengers given that most of the heroes featured here were already assembled by Captain America during Endgame’s third-act battle, but without Cap, Iron Man or Black Widow, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are missing three of their most important and vital components.

Regardless, Galactus is one of the many names said to be in the running for the MCU’s next big bad, and if that turns out to be the case, then the Avengers will need all the help they can get in taking down one of the most powerful villains in comic book history.