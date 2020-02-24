Watch: Galactus Arrives In Amazing Avengers 5 Fan Trailer

Ever since the credits rolled on Avengers: Endgame, fans everywhere have been wondering when would be the next time they’d get to see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come together again on the big screen. And while no new sequel has been scheduled just yet, a fan-made trailer for Avengers 5 has re-surfaced online this week and showcases the arrival of the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

Our heroes have taken on some formidable foes in the past, like Loki, Ultron and the Mad Titan Thanos. After almost snapping the entire universe out of existence, Endgame is going to be a tough act to follow for any villain, but the one that seems like the best candidate to get the band back together would be a god-like being that eats planets for breakfast.

In YouTuber Billy Crammer’s Avengers 5 fan-made trailer, some new heroes are added to the squad along with a number of familiar faces. Here, the team seemingly consists of Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Gamora, Baby Groot, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Iron Patriot in Iron Man 3 colors, Rescue, the Punisher, Daredevil and Ghost Rider. This exceptional lineup for Avengers: Game Over – which is what Crammer calls it – takes on Galactus and his herald the Silver Surfer.

All things considered, this video doesn’t seem too far off of what could likely go down at some point in the MCU. We know that the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters will soon enter the shared universe, and so will their impressive roster of evildoers, which includes Galactus. The Devourer of Worlds would be a great choice to bring the gang back together, too, and fans everywhere would love to see at least a few of those newcomers receive an Avengers membership card.

After all, Marvel is reportedly interested in reviving all of the characters from the Netflix shows, so there’s a good chance that Daredevil and the Punisher could make the team. And Ghost Rider will also apparently enter the MCU sometime during Phase 4, too, so his involvement is a definite possibility.

Whomever they choose for the next Avengers film though, if the movie’s anything like what we see in this exhilarating fan-made teaser, it’s sure to be another mega hit for the MCU and could bring about the dawn of a new era for the franchise.