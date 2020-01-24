Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Alternate Rescue Armor

Pepper Potts joining the fight at the end of Avengers: Endgame with the Rescue armor was utterly wholesome, if not downright epic. But the suit initially looked very different from what we saw in the film.

A big part of Tony Stark’s journey from billionaire playboy to the man who sacrificed himself to save the universe as an Avenger involved his gradually developing relationship with Pepper Potts. And while we had previously seen Miss Potts fight alongside Tony in Iron Man 3, her return in the Rescue armor in the final act of Endgame was a powerful moment for both characters, not to mention that the duo flying side by side made for an epic and visually stunning battle sequence.

Now, Rodney Fuentebella, who served as one of the film’s concept artists, has revealed a completely different look for the Rescue armor. As seen below, this version of the suit had a purple and silver color scheme, as opposed to the blueish one we saw in the final design. Also, the face plate pictures a sharp and pointed contrast whereas the movie version resembled Tony’s own Mark 85 helmet.

Click to skip

The movie that officially ended the Infinity Saga had to scrap countless ideas and correct the course of the narrative and design several times in the development process. One such instance saw the change of many initial concept arts, including Thanos’ armor and Captain Marvel’s outfit. Ultimately, though, the final version managed to satisfy the majority of the fandom and become the highest-grossing movie of all time, notwithstanding the inevitable errors that are bound to pop up as fans return to watch the pic over and over again.

In any case, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this alternate design for the Rescue armor in Avengers: Endgame in the comments section down below.