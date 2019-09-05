Avengers: Endgame Director Wouldn’t Change A Thing About The Movie

Avengers: Endgame is a great movie, but it’s far from perfect. There are plenty of gaping plot holes and questionable character choices that a lot of fans would go back and change if given the chance. According to Joe Russo, however, he has no regrets. When it comes to his magnum opus, he wouldn’t change a thing.

“If we regret anything by the end of it, then we did not do our jobs right… As we’re making the film, we’re shooting a year. So something we shot two months in we can watch three months later in the edit room and decide we don’t like performance, we don’t like the tone, we didn’t get the joke right, we didn’t get the emotion right and we reshoot it… We really don’t regret anything about it. We’re very happy with how it turned out.”

The studio likely feels the same way. The massive superhero blockbuster has shattered nearly every record in the books on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all-time. Even if it’s not perfect, it’s still one of the best films that the expansive Marvel franchise has had to offer thus far.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The series will, of course, have to top this feat if they want to continue their run at the number one spot. The upcoming fourth phase of the MCU has plenty of interesting entries to look forward to, though. Some of the many ambitious projects on the horizon include Black Widow on May 1st, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, 2020 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12th, 2021 among several others.

Avengers: Endgame may be the crowning jewel for the MCU right now, but both the franchise and the Russo brothers are really going to have to step up their game if they want to keep fans roped in. They may not feel that there’s anything they want to change about their movie right now as they continue to bask in its success, but they may switch their tune in a few years after the series continues to expand.

In any case, Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters for those who somehow still haven’t seen it or for those who want to watch it one more time on the big screen.