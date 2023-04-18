‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors say they’d be eager to join James Gunn’s DCU

After setting a very high standard for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s pinnacle moments and rounding out the franchise’s Infinity Saga, the Russo brothers have since taken a step back from Marvel projects for the time being. While the pair may not be coming back for the next Avengers films, they’re more than open to doing more comic book movies – and they’re not limiting themselves to just Marvel.

When asked about the prospect of contributing to James Gunn’s revamped DCU, Joe and Anthony Russo appeared to be quite enthusiastic about the idea. Specifically, they would leap at the opportunity to make a Batman film.

While they acknowledged the fact that many different angles of the Caped Crusader have been explored over the years, the Russo Brothers expressed a lot of love and admiration for the character, as well as DC Studios’ co-head, James Gunn. Joe Russo tells ComicBook:

“Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer. We love him to death. We love the direction he’s going to take that world in. You know he’s gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man. X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that’s an obvious answer.”

While the Russo brothers may not be in the directors seats when it comes time for Marvel to shoot one of their favorite Avengers arcs, it looks like they’d be more than happy to take their talents to the competition. The Brave and the Bold film in Gunn’s upcoming Gods and Monsters arc hasn’t secured a director just yet, perhaps it’s time for the DC Studios co-head to pick up the phone?