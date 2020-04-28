A good story has to stick the landing. No matter how great the lead up to the finale is, a fantastic ending is what separates the all-time greats from the rest. So, in Avengers: Endgame, which concluded the stories of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, the Russo Brothers must have felt the pressure. After all, these are characters who many in the audience will have literally grown up with over the last decade and who everyone have watched on the big screen for countless hours.

As we all know, they nailed it. Downey Jr. got to finally end Stark’s journey from selfish egocentrism to self-sacrifice and Evans concluded Steve Rogers’ depressing tale of loss with an unexpectedly happy ending. Endgame was clearly an emotional experience for both actors, and subsequent interviews have revealed how proud they were to have played the characters and wrapped up their adventures to such acclaim.

Now, courtesy of the Endgame quarantine watch party hosted by the Russo Brothers, we have a look at both of their last moments on set. They posted one video for each just after they shot their final scene. Both come during the climactic battle, with Downey Jr.’s just after he delivered his now-iconic ‘”I am Iron Man” line.

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The directors wrapped up the party with a message to the fans as well, thanking them for the film’s success, saying:

“Sharing #Endgame for the first time last year, with each and every one of you, was the most thrilling and rewarding moment in our careers. THANK YOU. We eagerly await the day that we can all be back together in a theater, sharing these experiences once again…#AvengersAssemble”

In retrospect, I’m glad that Coronavirus hit in 2020 rather than 2019. I can deal with Black Widow being pushed back to the winter, but I’d have a serious case of MCU blue balls if we’d have had to wait another six months to enjoy Avengers: Endgame.