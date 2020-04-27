Going into Avengers: Infinity War, fans were excited to see Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch share the screen as Iron Man and Doctor Strange. Not just for the fun of seeing the Armored Avenger and the Sorcerer Supreme trade quips, but also because both actors are known for playing Sherlock Holmes. It seemed like there was a strong likelihood of a “no sh*t, Sherlock” line slipping in somewhere.

As we know, though, no such line featured in the movie or its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. And Infinity War‘s writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have now explained why. ComicBook.com hosted a viewing party of the film over the weekend, with the scribes taking over the outlet’s account for the evening to offer their comments. When one fan asked them if they’d considered working in a “Sherlock Holmes nod,” McFeely responded: “Too meta for us.”

The writers might not have liked the idea, but directors the Russo brothers were apparently more lenient with it. On the movie’s commentary track, they mention that there was talk about Tony Stark dropping the “no sh*t” joke to Strange when they first meet, but for whatever reason it didn’t make it in.

At the Infinity War premiere in 2018, Cumberbatch spoke about the “weird crossover” of working with Downey in the MCU, pointing out that something like it was bound to happen as Holmes is “the most performed fictional character ever,” so there are a lot of Great Detectives in Hollywood.

He also reminded us that he’s starred opposite another Sherlock actor before, as he and Jonny Lee Miller led the hit 2011 Frankenstein stage play. Speaking of which, Cumberbatch and Sherlock fans may wish to know that The National Theatre’s streaming the play later this week.

Tell us, though, was it a crying shame that we didn’t get a Sherlock reference between Downey and Cumberbatch in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.