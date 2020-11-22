BossLogic’s Deadpool 3 Poster Teases Wolverine’s Return

Writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have been thrust into the limelight after being assigned the daunting task of scripting Deadpool 3, which is easily one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book movies on the horizon as both the sequel to two hugely popular blockbusters that earned a combined total of over $1.5 billion at the box office, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Ryan Reynolds’ self-aware superhero.

Luckily for the sibling duo, they’ve got plenty of time to fine-tune multiple drafts, with the leading man currently busy shooting Netflix’s time travel movie with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, having only wrapped the streaming service’s globetrotting heist flick Red Notice a couple of weeks ago. That means that Deadpool 3 won’t be heading in front of cameras until the latter half of 2021 at the very earliest, and it might be even later than that depending on how long it takes to find a director and supporting cast.

Of course, speculation has already been running rampant about where the Merc with a Mouth’s next solo adventure could be headed, and a new fan poster from Boss Logic teases the return of Wolverine, which you can check out below.

Hugh Jackman may have reiterated on numerous occasions that his iconic tenure as Wolverine is over, but the internet would explode if he were to come back for even the briefest cameo to capitalize on his long-running social media feud with Ryan Reynolds. And if Deadpool 3 retains the title character’s irreverent and foul-mouthed nature, then it definitely can’t be ruled out, because Reynolds and his new boss Kevin Feige will no doubt be looking to pull out all of the stops to guarantee that the movie lives up to the hype.