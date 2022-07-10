The popular ’80s science fiction film, Back to the Future, is set to become a Broadway musical, bringing this time-traveling adventure into the spotlight after its success in the UK.

Back to the Future: The Musical is the musical adaptation of Back To The Future. It had its first performance in the Manchester Opera House in 2020. The musical is a faithful adaptation of the original film as it follows the same story, and has both original music and songs featured from the original film such as “The Power of Love”.

Welcome to Hill Valley! When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself… back to the future.

According to Deadline, the official announcement will be released in September, while tickets for the Broadway show will be available in October. At the same time, auditions for Marty McFly will start in late August as they planned to have the character be played by an American compared to the UK production. Meanwhile, Roger Bart, who played Doc Brown in the UK shows, is currently negotiating with the Broadway team to see if he will also reprise the role in the US.

Back to the Future is a 1985 science fiction film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The film is about Marty McFly and Doc Brown going back in time in the DeLorean, a car-based time machine. The film was a huge success, with two sequels, and earned more than $222 million at the box office worldwide.

Back to the Future: The Musical is set to debut on Broadway in 2023. Information about the dates or location has not yet been made public.