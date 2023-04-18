‘Barbie’ back in front of the cameras for reshoots ahead of taking down ‘Oppenheimer’

It seems like Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie aren’t ready to move out of Barbie Land just yet. The Oscar-nominated actress was spotted in Los Angeles in full dolly garb for Barbie reshoots ahead of the film’s July release date.

Initial production for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming fourth film wrapped all the way back in July 2022, with a show-stopping trailer dropping earlier this month. In the new set photos, Robbie is seen wearing Babrie’s already iconic pink cowgirl outfit.

Margot Robbie in Los Angeles for ‘BARBIE’ reshoots https://t.co/qBA2fSmbzA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 17, 2023

Film fans immediately started debating whether reshoots this late in the game were a bad sign, but the fact is that early reactions to the film after test screenings took place in New Jersey in February were majorly positive. The lucky few who got a preview of one of the most anticipated movies of the year were reportedly “clapping and cheering” throughout, and calling it “one of the best studio films in years.” We highly doubt those reviews had Gerwig in a panic and calling for reshoots.

Robbie was the sole star to be spotted back on set, devoid of her Ken, Ryan Gosling, or any of the film’s other stellar cast members, which include the likes of Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey, Will Ferrel, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon, among many others. Everyone wants a piece of Barbie.

The film is still scheduled for a July 21 release – a date shared with Christopher Nolan’s equally illustrious Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the so-called “father of the atomic bomb.” Fans, who have been counting down the seconds for what might be the best double-bill in years, were recently left scrambling when Cannes director Thierry Fremaux seemed to imply Oppenheimer‘s premiere had been delayed. But fear not, the back-to-back bombastic, life-in-plastic cinematic experience of a lifetime is still happening. Well, that is, as long as Gerwig and the Barbie crew can get these reshoots ready by showtime.