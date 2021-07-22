Batgirl vs. Supergirl Movie Reportedly In Development

Batgirl is finally coming to the DCEU. This week, we learned that In The Heights star Leslie Grace has been cast as Barbara Gordon and will lead the Batgirl movie that’s on its way to HBO Max. Warner Bros. has been trying to launch Babs into the franchise for years and, now that’s she’s here, it looks like they’re wanting to make the most of her and cross her over with another popular heroine – Supergirl, who’ll be played by Sasha Calle in The Flash.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, their trusted sources have informed them that WB is working on a Batgirl vs. Supergirl film which would bring together Grace’s protector of Gotham with Calle’s Girl of Steel for a super-charged battle that obviously brings to mind the premise of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The project is said to only be in the earliest stages of development. It’s unclear if this would come before or after the Supergirl solo venture, which has been percolating for a while.

While a team-up flick between these two characters is a smart move, it’s surprising to hear that WB wants to have the pair fight after BvS proved so divisive with fans. You’d imagine that the DC fandom would be more appreciative of a movie based around Barbara and Kara Zor-El’s friendship than having them coming to blows. Having said that, another “versus” flick – Godzilla vs. Kong – just proved successful so clearly the studio believes in that framework.

GFR doesn’t say whether Batgirl vs. Supergirl would end up in theaters or on streaming, but it seems a safe bet to assume that it’s destined for HBO Max if the Batgirl standalone is. A Supergirl film could eventually hit theaters, but seeing as they elected to introduce her in The Flash first, that does suggest WB thinks projects based around the duo are best released via streaming.

The Flash is shooting now ahead of its release in November 2022. Batgirl, from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is expected to start filming soon.