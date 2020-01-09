The Batman Has Reportedly Cut One Of Its Major Villains

After years of development, The Batman finally entered production in London this past week. Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Dark Knight, with Robert Pattinson in the lead, has been the subject of intense scrutiny, with many reports detailing what we can expect in the movie. Chief among them is a roll call of Bruce Wayne’s most iconic enemies and as many as six or seven were once touted to be featured in the film.

Now that production is underway, however, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Pattinson had beat out Nicholas Hoult for the titular role back when they were both in the running – that Reeves has ultimately decided to excise one of these antagonists from the story. Apparently, Harvey Dent/Two-Face has been removed from The Batman with the intention now being to save him for a sequel.

Of course, WGTC already reported that only Dent was to appear in this one, with his transformation into Two-Face happening in the next film, but it seems that Reeves has opted to simply tackle the character’s entire arc in the follow-up instead. At least, that’s the plan at the moment, according to our sources – who also told us Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Marvel’s Moon Knight and Deadpool 3 is now in development, both of which have since been confirmed.

This intel concurs with the lack of casting news in the Dent department, too. Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz and John Turturro have long been locked in as the Riddler, Catwoman and Carmine Falcone and the beginning of the shoot has also confirmed that Colin Farrell is playing the Penguin, with set pics revealing his surprisingly blonde hairdo for the part. Peter Sarsgaard is likewise in the cast, but we don’t yet know whether he’ll be a friend or foe. It’s possible the former Green Lantern star will take the role of Peter Grogan, though, Jim Gordon’s predecessor as Commissioner.

Other villains who’ve been linked to The Batman include Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Bane and Mad Hatter. While not all of them will end up in the film, it’s clear that Reeves wants to populate his version of Gotham with a full rogues gallery for Pattinson’s Bats to face. Except for Harvey Dent, that is, but we can at least look forward to a new version of the corrupt District Attorney in The Batman 2.