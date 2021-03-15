Batman Reportedly Teams Up With Joker In Justice League To Fight [SPOILERS]

The first reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League began rolling onto the internet last night, and it certainly sounds as though the hotly-anticipated HBO Max exclusive is living up to the hype. The consensus seems to be that if you dig Snyder’s filmography and approach to the DCEU then you’re going to fall in love with it, but there’s still plenty to appeal to both skeptics and the unconverted.

The filmmaker recently explained the difference between the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s approach to its superheroes and how he treated the key members of the Justice League, and while Snyder certainly tackles the source material with a respect that almost borders on reverence, he’s not averse to making some major changes to the established comic book mythology, either.

Having added Jared Leto’s Joker very late in the game, there was plenty of chatter that the Clown Prince of Crime could end up forging a tenuous alliance with Ben Affleck’s Batman in order to battle against a common enemy. And we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Leto was getting a brand new look in Justice League long before it was confirmed – that the Dark Knight and the Jester of Genocide will indeed put their differences aside to team up in the Knightmare timeline in an effort to stop the forces of Darkseid and Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman.

While the idea of the Joker and Batman teaming up might not sit well with some fans, they have worked together in the past, just never in a feature film. The Knightmare timeline also presents the ideal opportunity for it to happen, given that the alternate reality isn’t technically a part of DCEU canon and, in fact, neither is Justice League itself according to Snyder.