The Batman’s Reshoots Are Reportedly Significant And Will Add A Lot

Reshoots are built into the schedule of any major blockbuster, with a couple of weeks typically marked out several months into the editing process, in the event that the filmmakers need to add some insert shots, character moments or additional dialogue to tie everything together in the neatest possible fashion.

On the other side of the coin, sometimes the additional photography can cost tens of millions of dollars, stretch on for months and often result in a near-total overhaul of the project in question from the ground up. The Batman will be getting back in front of cameras in the not too distant future for some pickups, and the real question is how significant they’ll turn out to be.

After all, the production dragged on for over fourteen months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and in the interim there’s been plenty of speculation and chatter about behind the scenes disagreements, arguments and fallouts between director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson, although we should point out that none of it has been officially corroborated as of yet.

However, we have heard from our sources – the same ones who allowed us to reveal Jared Leto’s new look as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League long before it was confirmed by the director himself – that Warner Bros. are reportedly downplaying the scale of The Batman‘s reshoots, with substantial sections of the story said to be getting either stripped back, added or removed completely.

At the end of the day, reshoots aren’t always a bad thing, so at least we can still hold on to the hope that The Batman will deliver on its potential, regardless of the purported on-set drama, when it finally arrives next March.