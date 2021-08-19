Bearded Cumberbatch Spotted Amid Spider-Man: No Way Home Reshoots

Though it’s scheduled to come out in four months’ time, we’ve still yet to receive any kind of trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Marvel/Sony keeping a tight hold on plot details to date. While it’s long been reported that the likes of Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) will feature in the threequel, their involvement is more like a badly kept secret than officially confirmed. But the studios haven’t been able to stop fans speculating about the movie’s multiversal scope.

And it’s possible the multiversal angle is something that’s being upped as No Way Home heads back for reshoots. Jon Watts’ film has been undergoing some additional filming lately – as is totally normal for superhero blockbusters – and paparazzi snaps of the cast reveal that Cumberbatch is reprising Doctor Strange for the reshoots. These pics showcase Cumberbatch, Peter Parker himself Tom Holland, and other members of the cast having dinner in L.A. Cumberbatch can be clearly seen sporting his Stephen Strange facial hair.

Cumberbatch will be serving as the webhead’s latest superhero mentor in No Way Home, following the duo’s entertaining dynamic in Avengers: Infinity War. Seeing as he’ll be starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just months after Spider-Man 3 lands, it’s widely believed that Strange’s presence is the key to the opening of the Spider-Verse, and the return of those aforementioned legacy villains.

Sony has left it so long at this point that it’s hard to know when exactly we’ll get to see a trailer. One rumor states that it could debut at CinemaCon next week, but this would only be shown to those in attendance and wouldn’t follow online. It’s an unusual marketing strategy, for sure, but while general audiences may have forgotten it’s on its way, all the mystery has ensured that Marvel fans are more hyped for Spider-Man: No Way Home than ever.

Catch it when it swings into cinemas on December 17th.