Bella Thorne May Be Teasing Female Ghost Rider Role In The MCU

Marvel Studios is actively looking at ways to bring Ghost Rider into the MCU, that much we know.

Johnny Blaze and the fabled Cosmic Ghost Rider have already been mentioned in regards to which version(s) we may soon see up on the big screen, but a recent rumor told us that Kevin Feige and co. may have their eyes trained on Bella Thorne, star of Paradise City and the Scream TV series, as well, as they’re looking at her to play a gender-swapped version of the antihero. A female Ghost Rider, if you will.

Of course, the fate of the character is still up in the air, especially after Hulu’s cancellation of the doomed live-action series, but according to the aforementioned rumor, Thorne’s Ghost Rider would come from a different universe entirely and perhaps be briefly introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Again, this is nothing but a rumor for now, but in an interesting turn of events, Thorne recently teased the role, taking to her Instagram account to share the original story that pointed to her involvement. Given that she didn’t comment on it, it’s hard to know what her intentions were, but it’s certainly interesting that she didn’t deny it, either.

Awesome Fan Art Imagines Keanu Reeves As Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And while it may be a while before we find out if there’s anything to this or not, if there was ever a window to name-drop a female Ghost Rider, it would definitely be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that’s set to be quite unlike any MCU entry we’ve seen so far.

Indeed, director Scott Derrickson and his team will be wading into a very big (and very confusing) sandbox, where the laws of time and space don’t really apply. Not to mention that now that Avengers: Endgame has cemented the Quantum Realm’s place in the MCU, Marvel’s definitely going to be expanding the scope and size of their prized franchise in some very intriguing new ways.

For now, we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on this Bella Throne tidbit as more comes to light, but in the meantime, tell us, would you like to see a female Ghost Rider in the MCU?