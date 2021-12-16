Ben Affleck defends Ridley Scott telling journalist to go f**k himself

Ridley Scott has been making the headlines an awful lot recently, and much of it has to do with the legendary director acting every single one of his 84 years of age, to the extent that it’s only a matter of time before we hear about him yelling at clouds.

When he’s not blasting those goddamned millennials failing to tear themselves away from their cellphones long enough to prevent The Last Duel from bombing at the box office, then he’s literally telling journalists to go f**k themselves when they question the historical accuracy of his regular sojourns into the past.

It’s been pretty hilarious, in all honesty, and Ben Affleck clearly agrees. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and filmmaker defended Scott, admitting that the veteran Academy Award winner was only saying what everyone that’s been in his position has thought at one time or another.

“I mean, let’s be honest, who hasn’t wanted to say that in a press junket? Ridley is at the stage in his career where, obviously, he’s completely unencumbered by concerns about what people think.”

Sure, we’ve all had the desperate urge to tell someone to f**k off in a professional setting, but for the most part, you don’t do it. Having been one of the most notable directors in Hollywood for over 40 years, though, Scott knows he can say pretty much whatever the hell he wants and get away with it.