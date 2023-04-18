Ben Shapiro’s ‘Frozen 4’ prediction begs questions about grown men contemplating the sex lives of cartoon characters

It seems like some grown men have nothing better to do with their lives than spend the remaining time they have complaining about Disney characters. Take a look at Ben Shapiro for example. The guy had some serious hot takes for some of the greatest films that came out last year like Glass Onion and Everything Everywhere All At Once. But this time, the conservative commentator has some thoughts about Frozen.

Shapiro claimed that The Walt Disney Company is on a downhill slope since “people no longer want to invest in their product.” He then predicted that the final nail in Disney’s coffin is if the company decides to “make Elsa a lesbian.” Interestingly, the guy thought that Frozen 3 already came out (the film was announced back in February 2023) and that “Elsa’s lesbian story arc” will occur in the fourth film.

“The great suspicion is that in Frozen 4, they’ll make Elsa a lesbian … If they do that, it is the end of Disney as a company. Predict it. You can write it down. It is April 17th. If they do that in Frozen 4, it will destroy Disney.”

The “Elsa is lesbian” headcanon has been a thing since the first Frozen film in 2013. There were calls to give Elsa a queer storyline, and those increased after Frozen II. During an interview with Buzzfeed News, Frozen star Josh Gad shared his thoughts about Elsa’s love story and believed that Elsa’s story was about her “embracing herself” but a love story could potentially happen in the future.

“It was more about Elsa embracing Elsa.” “It’s not to say that journey can’t still happen in the future.”

So if this headcanon has been around since 2013, why does Shapiro have an issue with it now? Also, why does it matter if Elsa is a lesbian? Frozen I and II showcased heterosexual relationships with Anna and Kristoff and King Agnarr and Queen Iduna. But the thing that caught the people’s attention was not Shapiro’s prediction of Disney’s downfall, nor his homophobic takes on a fictional character, but the fact that he claimed that this will happen in Frozen 4, a sequel to a film that hasn’t come out yet.

Either Frozen 3 already came out and we’re just all unaware of its release, or Shapiro is about as good at mathematics as Warner Bros. CEO, David Zaslav.

At the end of the day, it’s quite entertaining to see grown men get riled up about a fictional character’s sexuality. But it’s quite sad to see that despite all the outrage that Shapiro showcased, he’s now facing mockery for not knowing how many Frozen films exist. And this says something about his character considering that the guy has young children who very likely dragged him to watch this Disney film.