Benedict Cumberbatch Says Shooting Doctor Strange 2 Was A Riot

Having taken a short break from acting after shooting Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, back-to-back, you can barely turn around these days without bumping into a new Benedict Cumberbatch project.

In fact, between March and December of this year alone the actor will have appeared in historical thriller The Courier, legal drama The Mauritanian, Netflix literary adaptation The Power of the Dog, biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, an episode of Disney Plus animated series What If…? and blockbuster threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.

2021 is the year of the Cumberbatch, then, but it isn’t until March 2022 that he returns to headline solo sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is finally coming to theaters five and a half years after his first standalone outing. In a new interview, the former Sherlock star teased what fans should expect, without being drawn on specifics of course.

“As usual, I’m kind of padlocked by Marvel. It was a riot, doing this film. It’s all in the process of process right now. There’s the usual pick-ups and stuff that we have to do in September, and then sometime next year it will release. I think it is known when it’s slated to be released but I don’t want to say if it isn’t.”

Sam Raimi taking the horror sensibilities he built his career on and bolting it onto the big budget superhero sandbox he’s already more than familiar with after helming the original Spider-Man trilogy is a tantalizing prospect to say the least, especially when the title of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel makes it clear that we’re in for all kinds of crazy sh*t.

Plot details are non-existent at the moment, but we’ll have a much better idea of where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading story-wise once Cumberbatch gets back into the swing of things as the Master of the Mystic Arts when he lends an assist to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in No Way Home, which is set to crack the doors of the multiverse open just that little bit wider.