Bill Murray Trends As Fans Celebrate The Real Hero Of Space Jam

By 1 hour ago
The first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy dropped last Saturday, and the internet has a surprising amount to say about a big budget sports comedy largely aimed at children. Of course, the 1996 original holds a special place in the hearts of a certain generation, and Warner Bros.’ upcoming sequel looks like it’s designed to cater to that particular crowd just as much as the youngsters.

A blend of the new and nostalgic could power A New Legacy to serious heights at the box office, while the bizarre series of minor controversies swirling around the project should be over by then. There was outrage when it was revealed that Pepé Le Pew has been dropped from the movie, before people then complained that Lola Bunny’s redesign meant she wasn’t sexy enough anymore, and now the Droogs from A Clockwork Orange have been singled out by fans accusing WB of hypocrisy and double standards.

However, one thing everyone can agree on is the importance of Bill Murray to the Space Jam franchise. LeBron James was already getting roasted online for wanting Superman, King Kong, Gandalf and the Iron Giant on his team when all Michael Jordan needed was the Ghostbusters star and Jurassic Park‘s Wayne Knight, which culminated in Murray trending as fans hailed the first film’s real hero, as you can see from the reactions below.

Space Jam

It would truly be the icing on the cake if Space Jam: A New Legacy featured a Bill Murray cameo that the studio are keeping under wraps. However, the famously eccentric actor doesn’t have an agent or a cellphone and is notoriously difficult to track down, so we won’t find out for sure until the movie arrives in July.

