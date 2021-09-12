Birds Of Prey Star Addresses Possible Black Canary Cameo

If you have a Netflix subscription, chances are that you’ve already seen Mary Elizabeth Winstead punch, shoot and stab her way through the Tokyo underworld in Kate, the platform’s latest splashy action thriller to dominate the most-watched list.

It’s a fantastic showcase of her action hero credentials, and it has to be said that Winstead might just be one of the most underrated ass-kickers in the business. Of course, she played a major role in Birds of Prey, but Huntress has been left out in the cold as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn returned for The Suicide Squad and Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary had her own HBO Max solo movie announced.

However, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote Kate and discuss her career at large, Winstead admitted she’d be open to a cameo appearance in Black Canary, even if nobody’s contacted her as of yet.

“If it came together in the right way, it would be so much fun. I know that Jurnee is doing a Black Canary movie, which I’m so excited for. She’s amazing and she’s going to kill that, so I can’t wait to see where that goes. I don’t know if that’s going to involve Huntress or not, but I love that character and I love the version that we were able to create in Birds of Prey. But I also know there are lots of different versions and iterations of Huntress that have been out there before, whether it be in TV or comic books. So there’s lots of different places she could be taken. If that’s with me, that would be really cool, and I’d love to see where that goes. But I’m also happy to watch whatever direction it goes in.”

Naturally, as soon as Batgirl and Black Canary were announced to be in development a slew of female DC characters were almost instantly being touted for their own spinoffs, including Huntress. While none of it has been confirmed or corroborated as of yet, it’s not impossible that Winstead may yet get that call should the aforementioned projects hit big on streaming.