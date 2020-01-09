Final Birds Of Prey Trailer Reveals Comic-Accurate Black Mask

How are you holding up, Harley Quinn fans? Birds of Prey is now under a month away from smashing into cinemas and with its release right around the corner, Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer for Margot Robbie’s second outing as the Clown Princess of Crime which teases more of what we can expect from this wacky, female-fronted ensemble action movie.

With the subtitle (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), naturally the former Dr. Quinzel is the star of the film, with Robbie stealing the spotlight in the bulk of the marketing. However, Harley won’t be on her own, as she’ll form an all-female team to make their mark on Gotham City.

Robbie is joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance/Black Canary. You can even get a glimpse of Dinah’s sonic cry in this new trailer, which brings us tons of fresh footage.

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Birds will come together in a bid to stop Roman Sionis/Black Mask, as played by Ewan McGregor. There’s been a lot of mixed reactions about what we’ve seen of the villain in the film so far, but this trailer should please fans on the fence by featuring the villain donning his, well, black mask, proving that it’ll provide a relatively faithful look for the character. There’s also Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, who may be more than a henchman to Sionis.

Remember, the Joker won’t appear in BoP due to him and Harley having broken up – completely mutually, Harley assures us, before she blows up Ace Chemicals in anger. Don’t expect Batman (either Affleck or Pattinson) either, though Bruce Wayne still gets a nod in this Birds of Prey trailer in the form of the name of Harley’s hyena.