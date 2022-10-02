‘Black Adam’ producer confronts MCU comparisons by admitting ‘Doctor Strange 2’ similarities

Despite what the internet may want you to believe, not every blockbuster comic book adaptation has to be boiled down to a Marvel vs. DC debate, even though that’s typically how things end up. On the surface, this month’s Black Adam doesn’t have a great deal in common with anything to emerge from Kevin Feige’s franchise, but that hasn’t stopped producer Hiram Garcia from clearing the air regardless.

While some bad faith takes have been highly critical of Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate because the inside of his helmet is displayed as a close-up HUD à la Iron Man, Garcia has taken things one step further by admitting in the latest issue of SFX magazine that the assemblage of the Justice Society of America does have one or two things in common with Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and its introduction of the Illuminati.

“I think it’s a really interesting setup to see the Justice Society have to come together in order to kind of try and stop Black Adam. There is a little bit of that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because of Scarlet Witch, but I just think it’s such an interesting call to action to see the Justice Society have to assemble – they haven’t been together in a while, and they have to try and apprehend one of the most powerful superheroes in the world.”

Having spent years listening to rumors revolving around the Henry Cavill cameo that may or may not be happening, DCEU diehards and SnyderVerse supporters alike are already preparing to place Black Adam under the microscope, so the last thing Johnson’s long-gestating debut as the Man in Black needs is to be compared to a very recent and hugely successful Marvel Studios project, so let’s hope it stands alone as a rousing success.