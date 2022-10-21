‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles

Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight.

Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all of whom will be making their turns as members of the Justice Society of America, marking the team’s live-action debut in the DC Extended Universe alongside the eponymous antihero.

But for Aldis Hodge, who plays JSA leader Hawkman in the film, it’s not his first rodeo in DC Comics screen adaptations; Hodge previously provided the voice of Green Lantern in Green Lantern: Beware My Power, an animated film released back in July in which recently discharged Marine John Stewart happens upon the late Hal Jordan’s Power Ring, which deems him worthy of joining the Green Lantern Corps and subsequently sends him on a cross-cosmos adventure.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Hodge compared and contrasted his pair of DC roles; noting how Hawkman’s status as a natural leader and seasoned superhero made for many a stark difference from John Stewart, who suddenly found himself thrust into intergalactic shenanigans that he was forced to adapt to.

“Two very different superheroes, so I had to apply my mindset differently. Hawkman is a different kind of beast. From the organic nature of who he is as a person and then as a warrior, but also as a leader on his mission trying to figure out what the right thing to do is.”

Alongside the involvement of Aldis Hodge, Black Adam and Green Lantern: Beware My Power also share the unfortunate mark of lukewarm critical reviews. But with the box office seems to preemptively favor Black Adam this weekend, the film will certainly happen upon more success than its animated peer.

Black Adam is currently playing in theaters.