‘Black Adam’ star told Dwayne Johnson to ‘f*ck off’ when he was offered a role

Perhaps the next time Aldis Hodge gets offered a role the casting director should do it over Zoom. The Hawkman actor might have been a little less gullible than he should have been when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called him to personally offer him that part of the winged reincarnated warrior in Black Adam.

Speaking to the fans in Hall H attending DC’s Black Adam panel, Hodge admitted that he responded to Johnson’s call more like one would respond to a telemarketer than to one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, the idol of millions, and producer of the latest entry into the DC Expanded Universe of films.

Hodge received the call confirming that he would join the cast of Black Adam back in 2020 but he wasn’t credulous enough to believe that Johnson would take time out of his schedule to inform him of his casting in person. The One Night in Miami… actor believed he was being pranked and dropped a seemingly appropriate F-bomb in response, more or less telling Johnson to get lost.

Thankfully the confusion was sorted out and Johnson was forgiving. Hodge will play the character of Hawkman in the upcoming film (and will likely continue to do so in any forthcoming films that feature the Justice Society). Although Hawkman has one of the most complicated origins in the entire DC comic book universe due to his multiple reincarnations throughout time and even space, the character Hodge will be playing appears to be Carter Hall, the original character that debuted in Flash Comics #1in 1940.

The Hall version of Hawkman is generally depicted as an American archeologist that develops the power of flight when he discovers a mysterious alien metal that negates gravity. The character also arms himself with various ancient weapons from the museum he curates. Whatever his onscreen origin might be, Hawkman is definitely seen wielding a mace against Johnson’s Black Adam in the newest trailer — to negligible effect. If he does his own stunts he’s definitely paid the price for his profanity.

Black Adam debuts in theaters on October 21.