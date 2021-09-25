Black Canary Writer Teases A Comic-Accurate Costume For Dinah Lance

Misha Green clearly hasn’t let herself be affected by the surprise cancellation of HBO Max’s Lovecraft Country after a single season, throwing herself into a pair of high profile projects that may end up signalling a future working in the realm of effects-driven blockbusters.

After a combination of the pandemic and The Meg 2 saw Ben Wheatley vacate the director’s chair on Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider sequel, Green was announced to be writing and helming the second installment in the video game series, confirming in May of this year that she’d completed the first draft under the working title Obsidian.

Warner Bros. haven’t given Lara Croft’s next outing the official green light just yet, but Green has been keeping herself busy penning HBO Max’s Birds of Prey spinoff Black Canary. She’s more than familiar with star Jurnee Smollett having worked with the actress on period-set series Underground, and the filmmaker has been teasing a comic-accurate costume for Dinah Lance.

LOVE biker jackets and fishnets. 😉 https://t.co/Cn6SgZMxOg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) September 22, 2021

We don’t know a lot about Black Canary at this stage, even if the rumors have already turned to potential cameos from other Birds of Prey alumni, but Green’s talents as a writer should ensure the story is up to scratch. There’s no other talent announced on either side of the camera as of yet other than the scribe and leading lady, so it can’t be ruled out that Green may end up taking the reins herself.