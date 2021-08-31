Black Panther Fans Are Convinced That Shuri Takes The Mantle In Wakanda Forever

Was there really any other option besides Letitia Wright’s Shuri to assume the mantle of the title hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? After all, we’d been hearing for years prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing last summer that the long game was for his onscreen kid sister to suit up eventually, much like her comic book counterpart.

Despite the source material putting it right there for everyone to see, though, several other candidates have all been touted at one stage or another. That included Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’Baku and even Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, but the MCU has always leaned heavily on comic book history for inspiration, so it was never really in any doubt that the throne was Shuri’s to take.

A recent report offered that Wright had inked a multi-picture contract extension to carry her through several more projects, which has in turn emboldened fans to believe with more conviction than ever that Wright is going to become Wakanda’s next superpowered protector, as you can see below.

hiding her costume under a black hoodie, being injured while filming a stunt, signing a long-term, multi-movie contract… letitia wright is black panther. in this essay i will pic.twitter.com/gpwbdhp8Hr August 31, 2021

It's also been assumed that Wright's Shuri is the frontrunner to take over the BLACK PANTHER mantle because it happens in the comics. Extending a contract could mean a lot of things as well. — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) August 31, 2021

Look's like Shuri's probably going to be the new Black Panther then.



This is a little disappointing TBH, I was kind of hoping they would go with someone less obvious like maybe Okoye or Nakia. Not to mention Shuri hasn't really shown any sort of combat skill. https://t.co/gnN9taaH9r August 31, 2021

Shuri is going to be the next Black Panther, obvi. Right? — Kéwé (@heykewe) August 31, 2021

Shuri as the new Black Panther sounds beautiful. We’d finally have a Black woman playing a main superhero too. — Haaan (@hanaws9) August 31, 2021

Sounds like Shuri will be the new Black Panther — |j| (@JVR24_) August 31, 2021

Pretty much all but confirm that shuri is taking the marble of black panther with the news Wright signed on to do “many movies” — Volunteer Fireman (@MikeyDusse) August 31, 2021

It would appear that those erroneous rumors about her social media controversies potentially getting her fired were a million miles wide of the mark, when she now appears set on headlining the sequel to one of the most culturally important and commercially successful blockbusters of the modern era. Of course, Wright would much rather Boseman was still here to lead Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and replacing him comes with a different kind of pressure altogether.