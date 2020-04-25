Black Panther Star Reportedly Eyed To Lead Green Lantern Corps Movie

The DCEU’s Green Lantern reboot was first announced back in October 2014, and yet the project doesn’t seem to have made much in the way of progress over the last five and a half years. Last we heard, Geoff Johns was set to rewrite the script and have the first draft completed by the end of last year, but there’s been no concrete information for a long time.

With Warner Bros.’ comic book franchise finally on solid footing after an underwhelming few years, perhaps the reboot will become more of a priority for the studio, even though the brand may have been permanently tainted by association with Ryan Reynolds’ infamous box office bomb from nearly a decade ago. Still, there’s arguably already enough on the DCEU’s upcoming slate without them having to go through the costly process of reinventing a property that failed pretty spectacularly the first time around.

If they’re still going by the original working title of Green Lantern Corps, however, then the plan is to feature several of the major characters that have assumed the mantle over the years in the comic books, with a whole host of A-list stars having already been linked to the project. And we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Green Lantern and Justice League Dark shows are coming to HBO Max, both of which were correct – that WB are eying Michael B. Jordan (among others) to play John Stewart.

As one of the brightest young talents in Hollywood, the 33 year-old has been linked to some of the highest-profile films around in recent years, and has also moved into producing with his Outlier Society company. Whether he’s interested in signing on to another comic book franchise is another question entirely, but he’d certainly be a great fit for Green Lantern Corps‘ John Stewart. Then again, Tyrese Gibson will no doubt have something to say about it if he gets the part, given that he’s been campaigning for the role for what feels like forever now.