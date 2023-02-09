‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans are already drooling over Namor getting a future fashion upgrade

During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, sovereign of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, introduced the MCU to underwater fashion and his own propensity for green swimming trunks. And unlike his Wakandan rivals in the film, he didn’t really waver from his signature look. But fans are theorizing that his final battle with the Panther may indicate a future wardrobe change.

While Namor has always been all about body positivity, fighting everyone from Nazi soldiers to the Incredible Hulk wearing nothing but a green speedo, he has been known to don alternative costumes upon occasion. In issue #67 of his first solo comic book series, Namor took to sporting a special costume designed by The Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, designed to keep him hydrated for long periods on land. It consisted of black leggings and a vest (Namor left his chest exposed, naturally). It also featured a large golden belt with a trident design and gold wings that would expand under his arms during flight in the style of a flying fish.

Some fans on Reddit believe that the injuries sustained by Namor when he was defeated by the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever might be laying the groundwork for a couture makeover for the aquatic monarch. Extra body covering might not be Namor’s favored mode but it could hide any battle scars and even assist in their healing. A costume upgraded to keep him hydrated would also allow him to deal with the surface-dwelling heroes of the MCU for longer time periods as well.

Of course, we wouldn’t see Namor in a solo project anytime soon — Universal still owns the rights to any movie featuring “Namor” of “Sub-Mariner” in the title — but Namor could easily show up in the next phase of the MCU, particularly in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie — the comic book title that rebooted the Golden Age character in the 1960s.