‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hype is at an all-time high following eye-watering Rotten Tomatoes score

The reviews are finally in for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and they’re largely positive, bringing hype for the film to an all-time high amongst fans a few days ahead of its release.

In light of Wakanda Forever‘s nose-bleedingly high 94 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, one fan indicated their ticket for Friday was locked and loaded.

Only Robert Downey Jr.’s smug grin as Tony Stark could sum up one commentator’s excitement.

Could Wakanda Forever be the savior the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs for its middling Phase 4 so far? One Twitter user thinks so.

Finally a good MCU movie this year — Nacho Varga (@_aaronfer211) November 8, 2022

The torrential storm of five-star ratings on Letterboxd was celebrated by one fan using a classic Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

Another certified W pic.twitter.com/lZCKLzbveQ — Juan Sequen Escobar (@_juantheone_) November 8, 2022

And of course, a lot of people were also talking about the reveal of the more advanced-stage suit for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, that was just recently unveiled.

Of course, not all of the Rotten Tomatoes reviews were positive. Of the 81 reviews counted, 75 were listed as “Fresh” and five were listed as “Rotten.”

One Twitter declared the exorbitant runtime of the movie pointed out by one negative review “madness.”

2h 41m is madness — Casey Burchby (@TheBurbach) November 8, 2022

Another negative review for Wakanda Forever was declared as nothing short of “shots fired” by one Twitter user.

Wow. Shots fired…. — HK Phil (@london_phil09) November 8, 2022

The overwhelmingly positive response from critics proved to overshadow the few negative reviews as many people expressed they cannot wait to see the film.

I am so excited for #WakandaForever — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) November 8, 2022

Long live t'challa rest in power king 🤴 — 🌟Brie Larson & Elizabeth Olsen Stan 🌟 (@wandablarsonfan) November 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on Nov. 11.