‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star teases more backstories being told

Going by the movie’s first trailer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could well be one of the most emotional Marvel films we’ve ever had, as the absence of the much-missed Chadwick Boseman will no doubt be keenly felt throughout. Nonetheless, the sequel to the smash-hit 2018 original won’t just be operating in T’Challa’s shadow as it will also dive deeper into the world of Wakanda and its population of fan-favorite supporting characters.

In particular, fans can expect multiple origins stories that we never got to find out in the first film to unfold in Wakanda Forever. Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter at SDCC, Florence Kasumba — who plays Dora Milaje warrior Ayo — promised that the follow-up will explore the pasts of several key characters, although she neglected to specify which ones. As Kasumba said:

“In this one, we get to see more of the culture, of the people. Some backstories that were to be told. But again, there’s also this whole problem that has to be solved.”

So which characters could the actress be referring to? Shuri seems a fair bet, as we’re fully expecting Letitia Wright’s genius princess to step into the spotlight in the sequel. Likewise, the trailer indicates that Angela Bassett will get much more to do as Queen Ramonda. Other Wakandans ripe for further exploration include Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

As for “this whole problem” that Kasumba teases, that has to be the rising threat of the Atlanteans, as led by Namor the Sub-Mariner (played by Tenoch Huerta), someone fans have been waiting to see in the MCU for the longest time. So there’s also that entire new society, which will be heavily influenced by Mayan culture, to be introduced, as well. It seems like fans can expect a very textured, ensemble storyline from the movie, then.

With so many characters to juggle, there’s a worry the film’s plot could become unfocused, but director Ryan Coogler didn’t steer us wrong last time. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close off Phase Four when it hits theaters this Nov. 11.