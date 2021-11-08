Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Reportedly Introduce [SPOILERS]

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in the headlines all over again due to star Letitia Wright, with production on the movie shut down until the beginning of next year after the injury she suffered on set was revealed to be more serious than first thought.

Of course, with social media being what it is, conspiracy theories instantly began spreading that the actress may have actually contracted COVID-19, thus dispensing some measure of karmic justice after previous reports called into question her support of mass vaccination.

Here's How Shuri Could Look As The MCU's Next Black Panther 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The fact of the matter is that we know next to nothing about Wakanda Forever in an official capacity, and that extends to the identity of the next title hero and even the villain, although Shuri and Namor are widely expected. The Cosmic Circus has now weighed in with what would be a shocking revelation if true, offering that T’Challa’s child will be introduced in the film.

As per the report, Chadwick Boseman’s monarch and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia will have become parents in canon, which would help keep T’Challa’s memory alive in both an on and off-screen capacity. That’s about as far as the information goes, so it’s far from guaranteed at this stage, but it would definitely add another element to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that would bring tears to the eyes of fans everywhere.