Black Widow Almost Had A Fantastic Four Reference

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot may be one of three upcoming projects that doesn’t have an official release date as of yet alongside Blade and Deadpool 3, and up until Bassam Tariq was hired to reboot the Daywalker a couple of days ago it was the only one with a director, but it was included as part of the Phase Four sizzle reel with a logo in place, so it stands to reason it’ll be the first of the trio out of the gate.

Jon Watts is expected to dive straight into the latest big screen adaptation for Marvel’s First Family once he wraps up his duties on Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Kevin Feige teasing that casting news isn’t too far away. Fans think they may have spotted a Fantastic Four Easter Egg in the Season 1 finale of Loki, but it turns out that a nod to the team’s corner of the MCU was almost included in Black Widow.

We’d heard a long time ago that one of the post-credits scenes may have featured a nod to Doctor Doom’s homeland of Latveria, and in a new interview Black Widow writer Eric Pearson confirmed that during one of the script’s many drafts, the fictional kingdom was indeed acknowledged.

“I might’ve had a reference to Latveria in there. I might have, but I don’t think so. I don’t think that lasted very long. I’m always trying to throw Latveria into stuff. It’s like one of those things where you want to be the first one to say it on an Instagram post or something.”

Sadly, it didn’t make it into the final shooting script, because it would have been a really cool thing for fans to pick up on, once again sowing the seeds in the MCU for something that’s coming much further down the line. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see where the first direct Fantastic Four reference ends up coming, but there surely isn’t long to wait.