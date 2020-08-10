New MCU Theory Explains How Captain America Can Return In Black Widow

Captain America’s send-off at the end of Avengers: Endgame was a fitting tribute to the leader of the super-group. Chris Evans’ run in the MCU came to a graceful conclusion, with most loose ends being tied up as he guided us, and the Russos, through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But has Steve Rogers uttered his last “Avengers Assemble!” of the series? Maybe not, as a new MCU theory suggests that Cap might just play a brief role in Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers definitely had a close relationship, which was especially clear in Endgame, where they basically shared the dynamic of longtime best friends. And while Nat’s loyalty was tested during Civil War, she did eventually join up with Rogers and his team of underground Avengers.

With Black Widow being set in the time frame between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War to circumvent the issue of her death, Rogers is also very much alive and busy kicking ass under his Nomad identity. And a behind-the-scenes reunion leads to the Infinity War subway moment, in which Cap, Nat and Falcon show up to help Wanda and Vision.

Judging from Black Widow’s promos, the movie looks to be firmly centered only around Natasha’s old family, with the trailers prominently featuring David Harbour as Russian hero Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. But we do expect some references to Natasha’s other family, the Avengers, and just maybe the movie will do one better.

Maybe the finale could close the gap between Civil War and Infinity War by showing us how and when Nat decides to join Captain America. Perhaps even through a post-credits scene with a voiceover by Chris Evans, or a full-fledged cameo in which they meet up on screen.

As ScreenRant explains:

Aside from references to Captain America in Black Widow, the character could also be directly involved in the narrative if it reveals how Nat joins him in hiding. Seeing her make the call to Captain America wishing to join them would be a nifty wat to connect the events of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War via the upcoming Marvel standalone. Perhaps, the movie can even feature a small cameo from Steve, even if it’s just his voice as he and Nat come up with a plan to meet.

There shouldn’t be any reluctance on Evans’ part to play the role a few more times, either, but we could also understand why Marvel might be a bit hesitant to revisit an older chapter of the series, especially after wrapping things up so masterfully not too long ago. Still, don’t be surprised if Black Widow has a few treats in store for us when it drops later this year.