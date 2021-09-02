Black Widow Sequel Reportedly Moving Forward With Florence Pugh

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has heavily revolved around the idea of legacy so far, and every single member of the original Phase One Avengers has either a direct replacement or surrogate character coming in to replace them in the long run.

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the build towards Ironheart begins, Sam Wilson is already established as the new Captain America, Clint Barton will hand off the bow and arrow to Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters gets her own Disney Plus series when She-Hulk arrives next year, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will prove herself worthy of Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder, while Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova was confirmed to be picking up the Black Widow mantle long before the movie was released.

The Academy Award nominee was singled out as a highlight of Phase Four’s feature length opener, and as difficult as it would be to replace Scarlett Johansson, the fans would more than likely be on board with the idea. We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would make her MCU bow in the Black Panther sequel long before it was confirmed – that Pugh’s Black Widow sequel is moving forward.

Marvel must have been convinced to pull the trigger based on the rapturous reception to her performance in Cate Shortland’s contentious hybrid release, so it’ll be curious to see how where her revenge arc set in motion by Black Widow‘s post-credits scene leaves Yelena after Hawkeye.