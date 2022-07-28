Netflix released a new trailer for their upcoming Marilyn Monroe film Blonde today. It is the first NC-17 film to be released through a streaming service, it is based on the fictional biographical novel of the same name, will have graphic sexual content and fans think the work is going to be a smash after seeing more of Ana de Armas in the lead role in the new footage.

For those saying #Blonde won’t get nominated for #OSCARS because it’s #NC17 is out right idiotic.



This could be the first movie in history to WIN an OSCAR with an NC-17 rating. It’ll only win one probably for BEST ACTRESS and that’s it. #AnaDeArmas pic.twitter.com/pIZ7RNiVh8 — Anthony – Future OSCAR WINNER 🏆 for Best Director (@misterfilmstock) July 28, 2022

For another, the trailer left them without many words to say. Films rated NC-17 cannot admit a minor into theaters, even if they are accompanied by a guardian, so the audacity of Netflix producing the film, whose director Andrew Dominik also directed a couple of episodes of Mindhunter and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, elicited one commenter’s inner Owen Wilson.

NC-17? Really? Ok… wow. I mean… go Netflix. — Gustavo (@gustavo_withers) July 28, 2022

Though many are curious to see just what exactly is in the film and have faith it will bring good things to Armas, others are worried. Monroe famously felt exploited for much of her life and one commenter wonders if the same will happen here.

The new Blonde trailer has not improved my optimism. It just feels like Dominik is exploiting Marilyn Monroe and Ana de Armas at the same time. I'm scared to find out why it has an NC-17 rating. That said, I'll be relieved if my gut feeling ends up being wrong. https://t.co/7nx7zHYIHy — Nasha Foster (@Nasha_Foster) July 28, 2022

Then, for another, the rating itself does not mean as much anymore in an era where certain shows exist and can drive boats through whales, have men jump into other men’s genitals before exploding, and orgies where those attending have a variety of powers.

I've seen a lot of hype for netflix's first NC-17 original movie, "Blonde" There are other nc17 titles already there though.

My question is, after shows like "The Boys", what exactly is NC-17 considered? lol. — Capp00 (@Capp00) July 27, 2022

Audiences will find out more when the work debuts Sept. 28. Blonde also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Caspar Phillipson as President John F. Kennedy, and Spencer Garrett as a character known as “President’s Pimp.”