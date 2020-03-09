Blumhouse Says They May Make A Halloween Horror Nights Movie

While it might seem odd to make a movie out of the Halloween Horror Nights, which are effectively theme park adaptations of classic horror properties, this doesn’t seem to be stopping the unstoppable Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions from considering the idea. It was floated to Blum and Ike Barinholtz by Collider as part of an interview for The Hunt, and it seems that Blumhouse could feasibly make this a reality, alongside the many other projects they have on their slate right now.

When asked during the interview about the prospect, Blum was enthusiastic about a Halloween Horror Nights picture, commenting as so:

“Yes! Definitely! We’ve actually talked about it. We haven’t quite figured it out, but there’s definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.”

For those not in the know, the Horror Nights are part of Universal Studios’ Halloween celebrations, whereby areas of their parks are transformed into mazes and other attractions featuring iconic horror franchises and original creations. The special events have been running since 1991, and have expanded over the years to include the likes of Freddy Krueger, Leatherface and Jason Voorhees, as well as The Walking Dead, Blumhouse’s own The Purge and Stranger Things. The 2019 event at Universal Studios Hollywood even had Lupita Nyong’o make a surprise appearance as her character from Us.

Indeed, a feature film based off the Halloween Horror Nights could be a sound investment for Universal, who already have a first-look deal with Blumhouse. The chance to mash up multiple horror icons could work in a similar way to Ready Player One, or even finally bring together multiple horror characters and worlds into one setting. As well as licensing their properties for the Horror Nights, Blumhouse have also produced their own haunted houses, so they clearly have a deep love for the concept.

Although it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see anything concrete for some time, we’ll be sure to bring you any news if Blumhouse do go ahead with a Halloween Horror Nights movie. If it does happen, though, what direction do you think the film should take? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.