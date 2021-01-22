Blumhouse Reportedly Eyeing Tom Holland For New Horror Movie

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, and presumably Sony’s as well if the SPUMC manages to achieve a sustained level of success, Tom Holland has a massively popular and lucrative role to fall back on for the foreseeable future. This frees him up to tackle more challenging parts when he’s not required to suit up and swing around in the world of superhero blockbusters, an opportunity he’s grabbed with both hands.

Having made a brief detour into voice acting where he consecutively lent his talents to Spies in Disguise, Dolittle and Pixar’s Onward, the 24 year-old is currently on what could turn out to be the hottest streak of his career. Having won rave reviews for Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, the Russo brothers’ Cherry looks set to see him deliver a tour de force performance, while Uncharted will test his credentials as a much more old-fashioned sort of action hero before Spider-Man 3 arrives in December.

Tom Holland recently admitted that he’d love to star in a horror movie as well, even though he isn’t the genre’s biggest enthusiast, so it was only a matter of time before the speculation started that he was being lined up for a number of projects designed to scare audiences witless. Lo and behold, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Blumhouse have taken notice of his comments and are eyeing him up for an upcoming film that they’re developing, although no further details are given.

Coincidental timing or not, there is a precedent for throwaway comments in an interview being acted on. After all, Vin Diesel offered Helen Mirren a role in Fast and Furious after she revealed in an interview that she’d love to join the high-octane franchise, and based on his track record of success, you’d imagine that Jason Blum keeps his ear to the ground and his finger on the pulse.