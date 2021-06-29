Home / movies

Boba Fett Actor Blasts Disney For Changing Name Of The Bounty Hunter’s Ship

Boba Fett

The Star Wars universe was hit by a bout of minor controversy and backlash recently when a new LEGO set revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were changing the name of Boba Fett‘s ship.

Admittedly, the optics aren’t great for mass marketing a toy to children with “Slave I” slapped all over the branding, but renaming it as the almost painfully generic “Boba Fett’s Starship” saw many members of the fanbase up in arms. Naturally, woke culture gone mad was instantly labeled as being responsible, which led to one of the actors to have suited up as the iconic bounty hunter weighing in to the argument.

Mark Anthony Austin, who played Boba in the Special Edition release of A New Hope as part of George Lucas’ tinkerings, made his feelings on the matter perfectly clear, but as you can see below, the debate has roped in a lot of folks with a myriad of different viewpoints.

The most likely explanation is that it’s a strictly merchandise-related decision, because it’s hard to imagine Temuera Morrison strutting his stuff when The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus later this year and urging his companions to rush back to “Boba Fett’s Starship” before they get blown away by any of their enemies from either the criminal underworld on Tatooine or the remnants of the Empire.

Then again, maybe Slave I will be gradually phased out and Star Wars will come up with another name, or simply sweep the issue under the rug by giving Boba Fett the same treatment as Din Djarin and blowing up his preferred method transportation, thus eliminating the problem in one fell and explosive swoop.

Source: ComicBook.com

