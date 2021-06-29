Boba Fett Actor Blasts Disney For Changing Name Of The Bounty Hunter’s Ship

The Star Wars universe was hit by a bout of minor controversy and backlash recently when a new LEGO set revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were changing the name of Boba Fett‘s ship.

Admittedly, the optics aren’t great for mass marketing a toy to children with “Slave I” slapped all over the branding, but renaming it as the almost painfully generic “Boba Fett’s Starship” saw many members of the fanbase up in arms. Naturally, woke culture gone mad was instantly labeled as being responsible, which led to one of the actors to have suited up as the iconic bounty hunter weighing in to the argument.

Mark Anthony Austin, who played Boba in the Special Edition release of A New Hope as part of George Lucas’ tinkerings, made his feelings on the matter perfectly clear, but as you can see below, the debate has roped in a lot of folks with a myriad of different viewpoints.

When applying for personalized plates for my car the DMV would not allow “Slave1“. Okay I understand. Had to try. But I get it. This #disney idiocy however. Not buying it. Not conforming to the Mouse, no siree. Not gonna happen. When I was growing up I loved #disney. No more. pic.twitter.com/9076VcIiwN — Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021

They are not changing the name of the Slave-1. It's just LEGO calling the ship "Boba Fett's Starship" on the packaging to make the set more accessible to casuals who aren't familiar with the name. It's the same with other sets. — HenryLouis21 He/Him (@HenryLouis21) June 28, 2021

Exactly. Like they’ve done with many sets before. But they get so hyped up on the false narrative that they look embarrassing.. now he’s trashing Disney so guess he can kiss any hope of a cameo in the BF show or any future projects. What a hill to die on 😒 — *SW5 SPOILERS* (@rheehosokawa) June 28, 2021

And this is why you are the most iconic Bounty Hunter in the Galaxy! You have done well Bounty Hunter. I see you still favor the flamethrower… because they just got burned! pic.twitter.com/IBHNKnCC4W — Darth Vader (@VaderReviews) June 28, 2021

This is an official guide to Star Wars vessels. And it says Slave 1. So screw what Disney’s trying to do. pic.twitter.com/sNgLyW1Asz — WarMachine138 Anti-Woke Warrior (@killer_bee187) June 28, 2021

Even the maker says it’s Slave 1 https://t.co/wBkALOP1kp — 🇺🇸O.G.Starwars ⭐️💫 🕉🧘🏻‍♀️ (@OGStarwarsAB) June 28, 2021

If they think that's offensive just wait until they hear about who the Imperial Army is based off. — Iᴀɴ◈ (@The_MegaMan) June 28, 2021

The most likely explanation is that it’s a strictly merchandise-related decision, because it’s hard to imagine Temuera Morrison strutting his stuff when The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus later this year and urging his companions to rush back to “Boba Fett’s Starship” before they get blown away by any of their enemies from either the criminal underworld on Tatooine or the remnants of the Empire.

Then again, maybe Slave I will be gradually phased out and Star Wars will come up with another name, or simply sweep the issue under the rug by giving Boba Fett the same treatment as Din Djarin and blowing up his preferred method transportation, thus eliminating the problem in one fell and explosive swoop.