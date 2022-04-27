BossLogic and Marvel Collaborate on Incredible ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Poster

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters next week and Marvel Studios’ promotional campaign has kicked into high gear with a blizzard of billboards, TV spots, and social media teasers. Now they’ve collaborated with famed poster and concept artist BossLogic for a reality-shattering new poster.

Check it out:

The splintering of the MCU’s reality appears to be a consequence of Peter Parker’s wish in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was corrected by Doctor Strange casting another spell to make everyone forget Peter. This mass mind control has consequences, necessitating Strange seeking the assistance of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch (herself no stranger to manipulating people with magic).

This poster shows Strange and Scarlet Witch as very similar to one another, which feeds into hints from the trailers that the boundary between hero and villain is going to become very blurred in the movie.

All that should see Strange hauled before the mysterious Illuminati, which here seems to be tasked with punishing those who’d threaten the stability of the multiverse, led by a version of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

Despite knowing all that, there’s still a lot about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that remains a mystery. We should know more soon, though, as the social media embargo for the movie lifts after the world premiere on May 2, with the full review embargo expiring on May 3 at 6am PT. Expect spoilers to emerge soon afterward, so if you want to be surprised by what Sam Raimi has in store in theaters, maybe stay off Twitter next week.