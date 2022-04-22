BossLogic Shares New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Poster

BossLogic has shared an astonishing 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' movie poster depicting the former Sorcerer Supreme.

BossLogic has created yet another stellar movie poster, this time it’s for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The graphic artist shared the image on Twitter and shared that he feels honored to be working on one of his favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In the image, Strange has his arms crossed as he creates swirls of orange fiery magic with images of the rest of the characters in the film visible in the flying shards.

My first poster for @DrStrange #MultiverseOfMadness in collaboration with @MarvelAUNZ it was an honour working on one of my favs in the MCU and I can't wait to show you everything else I have done for it! pic.twitter.com/4vo5Q00vh7 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 22, 2022

BossLogic has become well-known for his impressive creations, making impressive movie posters that rival the officially released ones. Recently, he created an awesome fan poster that teases Darth Vader’s presence in Ahsoka and another that imagined Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

The rumors about who will appear in Doctor Strange 2 are also swirling around, and with the multiverse open, the possibilities are literally endless. David Harbour, who played Red Guardian in Black Widow, has teased that his character could appear in the movie, and Paul Bettany similarly teased that Vision could join the multiversal chaos as well.

There’s also mystery surrounding the Illuminati with multiple theories being tossed around in regards to who’s part of the organization. One confirmed name is Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men movies, but apart from him, it’s anyone’s guess. There have also been rumours that a Spider-Man variant will be making an appearance in the film, but so far there is no news whether it will be Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or perhaps a completely new webbed slinger will be making his MCU debut.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 4.