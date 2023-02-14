Brendan Fraser reveals if he’d be open to working with DC again despite getting shafted three times over

As one of the most relentlessly positive and wholesome figures in Hollywood, Brendan Fraser is never going to outright trash any company or outfit he’s worked for with the exception of the Golden Globes for obvious reason, but you’d have to imagine the actor might think twice before getting back into bed with DC.

That’s not to say he hasn’t had a hugely successful run with the comic book monolith’s properties already, seeing as Doom Patrol gained a well-earned reputation as one of DC’s finest small screen offerings, but the series being canned after four seasons as a cost-cutting measure didn’t sit well with its supporters.

Then there’s the entire Batgirl fiasco, with Fraser admitting he and the rest of the cast and crew were completely blindsided by the news the superhero blockbuster wasn’t just canceled, but deemed so bad that it was unreleasable, leaving it locked in the Warner Bros. vault forevermore, and we haven’t even mentioned studio politics previously costing him the role of Superman.

via Warner Bros.

Nonetheless, the Academy Award nominee opened up on his interest in heading back into the breach during an interview with Variety, and he sure isn’t ruling it out.

“Maybe. Everything’s contingent on what it’s about. The job’s not easy to do, no matter who’s producing it. I just finished up with Doom Patrol, which is also a DC property, and that’s a unique cast and I love Riley Shanahan, the actor who would wear all the gear so I could just do the voice and do my job in my long johns and nobody would know because I was in a recording studio and it was the best day job ever. Apart from that, I’m open to it.”

If James Gunn and Peter Safran can find a role for Fraser in the DCU, then it’s an opportunity too good to pass up. The resurgent star is back in a major way, and he might find himself scratching that superhero itch elsewhere if it isn’t on his old stomping grounds.